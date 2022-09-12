Society Ambassador pays tribute to Russian expert in Vietnamese studies Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi led a delegation from the embassy and the Vietnamese community in the country to pay tribute to Grigory Mikhailovich Lokshin, a well-known Russian expert in Vietnamese studies, at a memorial service for the deceased in Moscow on September 11.

Society Overseas Vietnamese children celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival Overseas Vietnamese children in different countries have enjoyed a merry Mid-Autumn Festival with celebrations held in various forms.

Society Memorial house for Vietnamese volunteer soldiers launched in Cambodia A 600-sqm memorial house where remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers dying in battle in Cambodia will be kept was inaugurated in the north-western province of Battambang on September 10.

Society Policies on overseas Vietnamese discussed at webinar Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang and representatives from Vietnamese associations in France joined a webinar of overseas Vietnamese (OV) in Europe on policies on overseas Vietnamese on September 9.