National tourism art photo competition launched
The ninth national tourism art photo competition, themed “Explore Vietnam”, was launched by the Tourism Magazine of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) in Hanoi on January 8.
First-prize photo at the eighth competition (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The ninth national tourism art photo competition, themed “Explore Vietnam”, was launched by the Tourism Magazine of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) in Hanoi on January 8.
Speaking at the ceremony, VNAT Deputy General Director Ngo Hoai Chung wished that the contest would receive quality entries to introduce Vietnamese people, destinations, culture and food to international friends.
Entries should be submitted to the organising board from January to June 5, 2020.
The awards ceremony and photo exhibition will be held on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Vietnam’s tourism sector (July 9) at the Vietnam Military History Museum.
The organising board will present one first, two second, three third and five consolation prizes, and honour the most liked and most shared photo on the magazine’s fanpage https://www.facebook.com/VietnamTourismReview.
According to Chung, Vietnam welcomed over 18 million foreign tourists in 2019, up 16.2 percent annually, 85 million domestic visitors, and earned 726 trillion VND (31.5 billion USD) from tourism.
For the first time, Vietnam’s tourism surpassed Indonesia, ranking fourth in Southeast Asia in terms of tourist arrivals.
The sector targets welcoming 20.5 million foreign and 90 million domestic visitors in 2020, and raking in 830 trillion VND./.