Travel Mountain ebonies adorn Hanoi city centre On early days of 2020, Dinh Tien Hoang street near Hoan Kiem lake is brightened with purple mountain ebonies (ban flower in Vietnamese), a distinctive flower of the Northwestern mountainous region.

Travel Ninh Binh expects to welcome 7.8 million tourists in 2020 Ninh Binh province, which is hosting the 2020 National Tourism Year, strives to welcome about 7.8 million tourists in the year, including approximately one million foreigners.

Travel CNBC: Mu Cang Chai should top 2020 travel list Mu Cang Chai, a remote district which is home to breathtaking terraced rice fields in Vietnam’s northern province of Yen Bai, should top the travel list, according to US-based media site CNBC.

Travel Mu Nau plum blossom brightens up Moc Chau plateau When spring comes, plum blossom covers Moc Chau plateau in a fragile and pristine colour. Visitors are left in awe after visiting the place.