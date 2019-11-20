National Tourism Year 2019 to end with ceremony in Khanh Hoa
A view of Nha Trang beach (Photo: VNA)
Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The central province of Khanh Hoa will hold a ceremony on December 28 to wrap up National Tourism Year 2019 which was themed “Nha Trang – Colour of the Sea”.
The event will be attended by leaders of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism who will review and evaluate the efficiency of the programme as well as its influence on the country’s tourism sector.
Concluding the event, Khanh Hoa will hand over the hosting role of National Tourism Year to the northern province of Ninh Binh, which will host the year in 2020.
In 2019, Khanh Hoa held major activities within the programme’s framework, including the Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2019, the Khanh Hoa National Food Festival, and the Hong Kong-Nha Trang boat race.
The province will host the semi-final and the finale of Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 that is slated for November 21 to December 7 at the Diamond Bay tourism site.
According to the provincial Tourism Department, as of October this year, the province had welcomed more than 6.1 million tourists, up 13 percent year on year, including more than 3 million foreign arrivals, a rise of over 30 percent against the same period in 2018.
Total revenue from tourism activities in the province reached over 35 trillion VND (1.5 billion USD)./.
