Travel Experts talk ways to help Vietnamese tourism take off Experts gathered at the Vietnam Travel; & Tourism Summit 2019 held in Hanoi on December 9 to discuss measures to help the Vietnamese tourism thrive in the future

Travel Vietnam Travel & Tourism Summit 2019 opens in Hanoi The Vietnam Travel & Tourism Summit 2019 opened in Hanoi on December 9 with four symposiums taking place in the morning to discuss bottlenecks of Vietnam’s tourism.

Travel NA leader attends opening of Hoa Binh culture, tourism week National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the opening of the Culture and Tourism Week of the northern Hoa Binh province on December 6 evening.

Destinations Con Dao archipelago a must-see gem: Vogue Paris Con Dao archipelago in southern Vietnam is among the most “beautiful secret” winter escapes in the world, according to Vogue Paris, one of the world’s leading lifestyle magazines.