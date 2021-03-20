An aerial view of Trang An (Photo: VNA)

Tam Coc was in the top 15 “beautiful but little-known” destinations in 2015, as voted on by readers of the UK’s The Telegraph newspaper.In early 2018, the image of the Ngo Dong River as a soft strip of silk curving around mountains in Tam Coc appeared in Business Insider magazine, heading a list of the 50 most attractive destinations in the world.Two thousand-year-old temples dedicated to the Dinh and Le emperors also add to the attractiveness of Hoa Lu. Other pagodas and temples were built within limestone mountains, of which Bai Dinh is one of the largest in Southeast Asia.Tourist arrivals in Ninh Binh increased 11 percent annually from 2010 to 2019, with revenue growing 23.6 percent.It welcomed around 7.4 million visitors in 2018, including 6.5 million domestic travellers, and earned over 3.6 trillion VND.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, arrivals reached just 2.8 million, or 37 percent of the figure in 2019./.