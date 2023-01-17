National Tourism Year 2023 creates motivation for south-central region's tourism
By hosting the National Tourism Year 2023, Binh Thuan province's tourism industry is expected to create breakthroughs, contributing to further promoting tourism development in the south-central region.
Located in the southernmost part of the coastal central region, Binh Thuan is gradually gaining a firm foothold in tourism, promising a regional- and world-level attraction in the near future.
The charming province is home to a 192km-long coast with various beautiful beaches, poetic landscapes, fresh air, and warm climate. Many prestigious travel magazines have selected the locality as one of the ideal destinations in the world.
Binh Thuan gathers enough factors to develop a variety of products such as resort tourism, excursions, recreational sports on the sea, sand dunes, adventure tourism. (Photo:VNA)
The locality gathers enough factors to develop a variety of products such as resort tourism, excursions, recreational sports on the sea, sand dunes, adventure tourism, exploration of flora and fauna under the sea, cultural tourism, tours of belief and religious establishments, historical and cultural relics and special traditional festivals.
Binh Thuan is home to nearly 900 accommodation establishments, 13 travel agencies, and 25,000 tourism workers.
The locality’s tourism sector recorded an average annual growth of 22.4% and contributed 9% to the province's GRDP. It has gradually become a spearhead economic sector of the locality.
Last year, Binh Thuan welcomed 5.6 million tourists, earning an estimated revenue of 12.8 trillion VND (over 546 million USD).
With the themed “Binh Thuan – Green convergence”, the National Tourism Year 2023 promises a prosperous year for Vietnam's tourism.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Minh said almost all travel firms in Binh Thuan have fully resumed their activities after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hosting of the National Tourism Year 2023 helps the locality speed up tourism recovery, and lure more visitors and investment in tourism development, he said./.