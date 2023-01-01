Culture - Sports Various activities take pace in ethnic culture and tourism village in January Various cultural activities are being held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism at Dong Mo on the outskirts of Hanoi throughout January to celebrate the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, the nation’s biggest festival.

Culture - Sports VFF offers condolences over passing of Brazilian football legend Pelé President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan has sent a letter of condolences to the Brazilian Football Confederation over the passing of Pelé, the legendary Brazilian footballer, who died of cancer at the age of 82 on December 30.