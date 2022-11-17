A wide range of activities will be held in the coming time. They include a closing ceremony of the National Tourism Year and the opening ceremony of the National Startup Year 2023.

Other events feature a spring festival, an international cuisine festival, the 7th Vietnam International Choir Competition, and the cultural days of the Republic of Korea, as well as numerous tourism promotion activities.

Quang Nam is home to the two world heritage sites, namely Hoi An ancient town and My Son relics site.

The province targets to greet 4.2 million domestic tourists and earn a revenue of over 260 million USD this year. It is expected to welcome some 12 million visitors until 2025./.

VNA