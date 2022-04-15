Society National Press Festival wraps up The National Press Festival concluded in Hanoi on April 15 after highlighting some of the most outstanding works in the sector.

Society Quang Ninh strengthens security, traffic order control for SEA Games 31 Authorities of the northern province of Quang Ninh have taken a wide range of measures to ensure security, order and traffic safety in a bid to successfully host sport events of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in May.

Society Qualcomm presents 2,400 internet-connected laptops to rural schools Qualcomm Incorporated has presented 2,400 laptops with 4G/LTE connections to schools in far-flung areas across Vietnam in response to the Government’s 'Internet Connection and Computers for Students' programme.