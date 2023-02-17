Culture - Sports Vietnamese ethnic culture introduced in France Outfits of the Mong, Giay, and Tay people, jewellery of the Thai and Dao people, and tools for daily work of many different ethnic minority groups around Vietnam are on display at an exhibition in the French city of Saintes.

Culture - Sports Exhibition showcases preservation of Van Mieu Temple of Literature An exhibition opened at the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex) in Hanoi on February 14, giving insights into the revival and conservation of Van Mieu in the 1898 – 1954 period.

Society France helps Vietnam preserve Complex of Hue Monuments The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre and the French School of Asian Studies (EFEO) on February 16 signed a framework agreement on scientific research cooperation in preservation of cultural heritage.

Culture - Sports HCM City to host 8th Vietnam – Japan Festival The 8th Vietnam – Japan Festival – the biggest of this kind will take place in Ho Chi Minh on February 23 – 26 as part of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries, heard a meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on February 16.