National unity – decisive factor for national safeguarding: PM
National unity has been a valuable tradition, a source of strength, and a decisive factor for all victories in the cause of national construction and defence of Vietnamese people, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses at the opening ceremony for the great national unity festival 2019 week. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National unity has been a valuable tradition, a source of strength, and a decisive factor for all victories in the cause of national construction and defence of Vietnamese people, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.
PM Phuc made the statement while attending the opening ceremony for the great national solidarity festival 2019 week at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture Tourism in Hanoi on November 18.
Securing the solidarity of the Vietnamese people and promoting cultural values are extremely important tasks that require the determination and efforts of the whole country, particularly in the prevailing international and domestic context, he stressed.
The Government leader laid stressed on the country’s recent socio-economic achievements, saying they were greatly contributed by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), and member organisations of the national unity bloc.
“We need to continue to promote the great unity, constantly evoke aspiration, will and national pride among the people, exploit all potential and strengths of the people for rapid and sustainable economic development, bringing our country firmly on the path that the Party and President Ho Chi Minh have chosen," the PM said.
He urged the VFF to continue raising the banner of national unity, so all 54 ethnic groups, regardless of their location, are developed equally, with the motto “No one is left behind.”
He also asked the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture Tourism to organise rational activities to nudge culture and customs of the 54 ethnic groups closer to domestic and foreign friends.
The Great National Unity Festival week has been held annually for the past eight years to honour the great spirit of national unity, realise the Party and State's guidelines and policies in consolidating and strengthening the nation's strength of unity and preserve and promote the good traditional cultural values of the community of 54 ethnic groups in Vietnam./.