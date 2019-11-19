Society PM receives members of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received a delegation of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam (CBCV) led by its President Nguyen Chi Linh in Hanoi on November 18.

Society Festival to highlight HCM City’s integration efforts The “Ho Chi Minh City – development and integration” festival is due to take place in the southern metropolis from November 29 to December 1 with various activities, a municipal official has said.

Society German-funded project brings water to residents in Dong Van Karst Plat More than 10,000 residents in the Song Van Dong Van Karst Plateau in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang will no longer have to worry about water shortage for their daily life thanks to the launch of a pumping station on November 16.

Society Infographic Vietnam enhances exercise of children’s rights Vietnam was the first country in Asia and the second in the world to ratify United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1990.