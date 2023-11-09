National University among 22% of Asia's leading higher education institutions
The Vietnam National University - Hanoi (VNU) has been ranked 187th in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings: Asia 2024 (QS AUR 2024), according to the VNU.
With the ranking, it is among the group of 22% of Asia's leading higher education institutions.
The ranking, evaluating academic and employer recognition, research prowess, teaching resources, and internationalisation, is the largest ever, showcasing 857 institutions from 25 countries and territories, including 149 newcomers.
According to its website, the QS' methodology for its Asia rankings involves a criteria with indicators including academic reputation (30%), employer reputation (20%), faculty to student ratio (10%), international research network (10%) citations per paper (10%) and papers per faculty (5%), staff with a PhD (5%), proportion of international faculty and students (2.5% each), and the proportion of inbound and outbound exchange students (2.5% each).
The VNU has made steady progress in employer reputation when rising to the 131st place in Asia, reflecting that its training quality has been increasingly valued by the labour market.
Apart from the VNU, 14 other higher education institutions of Vietnam were also included in the ranking, including the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City, the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, and the Hanoi National University of Education.
Peking University retains its title as Asia's best university for a second consecutive year, followed by The University of Hong Kong (China) and the National University of Singapore in second and third place, respectively./.