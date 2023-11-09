Society Vietnamese, Chinese provinces foster ties in anti-drug law enforcement The public security forces of Vietnam's Cao Bang province and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region held talks on November 8 on the bilateral cooperation in enforcing drug prevention and control laws in areas along the shared borderline.

Society Vietnam joins international charity fair in Indonesia Vietnamese products such as handicrafts, lacquer paintings, jewelry, ceramics, coffee, bread and spring rolls are being sold at an international charity fair in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Society Plenty of room for Vietnam to boost urban development: Official With the current urbanisation rate of only 42.6%, there is plenty of room for Vietnam to promote urban development, Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi said at a forum on sustainable urban development held in Hanoi on November 8.

Society German organisation, state grant water filters to Vietnam A total of 30 portable membrane water filters donated by the World University Service of Germany (WUS) to people in central Vietnam’s flood-hit areas arrived at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on November 8.