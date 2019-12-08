National volunteer day 2019 held in Hanoi
Volunteers at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - National Volunteer Day 2019 was held in Hanoi on December 8 as part of activities in response to International Volunteer Day (December 5).
Permanent Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan said the event aims to promote pioneering and volunteering movements among young people in order to support socio-economic development in the community.
Tuan reviewed a wide range of voluntary activities within the framework of the summer youth volunteer campaign, launched nationwide in 2000 by the Standing Board of the HCYU Central Committee.
During the last two decades, over 50,000 classes on illiteracy elimination were organised for over 450,000 people.
The volunteers repaired and built more than 287,000km of rural roads, repaired over 182,000 houses and constructed 67,431 others.
HCYU units at all levels organised teams to give medical consulting, checks-up and treatment services to nearly 15 million people. Additionally, blood donation activities as part of this campaign attracted over 2.7 million HCYU members and other young people, collecting more than 1.8 million blood units, Tuan said.
Tuan appreciated active contributions by young people nationwide over the last 20 years, expressing his hope that the volunteer movement will attract more young peoples in the coming time.
On the occasion, a blood donation event was held at the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion./.