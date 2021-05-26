Society Da Nang donates 43,000 USD to aid Laos’ COVID-19 fight A donation of 1 billion VND (43,000 USD) will be sent from central Da Nang city to support five localities of Laos – Salavan, Champasak, Attapu, Savannakhet and Sekong – in the fight against COVID-19.

Society PM lauds “white blouse” soldiers in frontline of anti-COVID-19 fight Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has hailed tireless efforts and whole-hearted devotion made by medical workers, the “white blouse” soldiers on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Hanoi Capital High Command aids Laos in COVID-19 fight The Hanoi Capital High Command on May 25 presented medical supplies to the Vientiane Capital Military Command of Laos to support the COVID-19 fight in the neighbouring country.