In her opening remarks, Ha Thi Nga, President of the Vietnam Women’s Union highlighted the significance of the congress, saying this is an important political event and a great festival for Vietnamese women nationwide.

Nga said in the context of complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnamese women from all walks of life are both important participants in preventing and controlling the pandemic, and beneficiaries of timely and practical support policies.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked the Vietnam Women’s Union to firmly grasp and concretise views, guidelines and policies of the Party, continue to consolidate its organisational structure and renovate the operation method to become a professional and effective organisation for women’s comprehensive development and the country’s strength and prosperity.

He expressed the belief that after this congress, officials and members of the union will have new awareness and spirit, thus creating a new development momentum for women's movement in the country./.

VNA