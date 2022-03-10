Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates at the 13th National Women’s Congress (Photo: VNA)

In bilateral ties, gender equality and women’s empowerment have been integrated into foreign affairs at different levels, she said.To carry forward achievements in this regard, she suggested the Foreign Ministry promote the key role of the Vietnam Women’s Union, saying the union should work to enable women to make more contributions to building the great national unity bloc and socio-economic-cultural development.Le Khanh Luong, Acting Director General of the Department of Gender Equality at the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, said gender matters have been integrated into the building and implementation of the National Target Programme on Sustainable Poverty Reduction for 2016-2020.According to Luong, the 2014 amended Law on Insurance has also paid more heed to gender equality with provisions on taking leave on maternity allowance for childbirth or child adoption. Notably, the legal document has for the first time prescribed that husbands can take a maternity leave.He commended the active role of the Vietnam Women’s Union in the building and enforcement of social welfare policies./.