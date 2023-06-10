Culture - Sports Exhibition kicks off Malaysia Madani Week in HCM City The Malaysian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City kicked off the Malaysia exhibition on June 9, marking the beginning of the Malaysia Madani Week in the southern city to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Malaysia diplomatic ties.

Culture - Sports K+ signs exclusive agreement for broadcasting rights with AFC Leading broadcaster of sports content in Vietnam, K+, has signed an unprecedented agreement to acquire on an exclusive basis all competitions organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the 2025-26 to 2028-29 seasons in Vietnam, starting with the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers' final round in September 2024.

Videos Street food - A tourism magnet During his recent working visit to Vietnam, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had lunch at an eatery in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, where he tried the world-famous Vietnamese “banh mi” sandwich and drank “bia hoi”, a locally-brewed beer enjoyed by Hanoians on hot summer days. It seems that Vietnam’s beer and street food are appealing to foreign heads of state.