Business Over 100 booths set up at Hanoi OCOP introduction week A week for One Commune, One Product (OCOP) product introduction opened at Thong Nhat Park in Hanoi on August 11, with more than 100 booths displaying products in many industries such as food, beverage, herbal medicine, handicraft industry, textiles, cosmetics, household appliances and vegetables.

Business High-quality human resources key to sustainable tourism industry As tourism continues to revive, the hotel and tourism industry is suffering from challenges in recruiting qualified human resources post pandemic, industry players warned.

Business Ten tonnes of Vietnamese longan exported to Australia Nearly 10 tonnes of Vietnamese longan were exported to Melbourne, Australia, on August 10, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.

Business Reference exchange rate down 11 VND on August 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,163 VND/USD on August 11, down 11 VND from the previous day.