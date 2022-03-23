Business Vietnam takes steps towards carbon credit market Vietnam’s carbon market is expected to thrive in the near future, given that the country has large forest reserves and many corporations stand ready to pour billions of US dollar to purchase forest carbon credits from Vietnam.

Environment Underground water needs to be protected: experts The excessive exploitation of groundwater in many areas has led to serious deterioration, land subsidence, and the risk of depletion of water resources, according to experts.

Environment 📝 OP-ED: Vietnam steadfast in “green path” for sustainable future “We need sustainable development in harmony with nature to secure a clean living environment for present and future generations, instead of unlimited exploitation and possession of resources, unrestrained consumption and destruction of the environment.” This is one of the five “needs” defined by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in his article titled “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam.”

Environment Nearly-14-mln-USD project to modernise Kon Tum’s irrigation system Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed a decision to give in-principle approval for a project worth 14 million USD to moderlise irrigation in response to climate change in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.