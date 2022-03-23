Nationwide ceremony kicks start environmental protection events
A hybrid nationwide ceremony has been held by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources to kick start a series of events to mark World Water Day, World Meteorological Day, and Earth Hour 2022, all to be celebrated this month.
The March 23 ceremony brought together 63 cities and provinces and 400 international organisations, non-governmental organisations, diplomatic corps in Vietnam, Vietnamese ministries and agencies.
Themes of World Water Day (March 22), World Meteorological Day (March 23) and Earth Hour 2022 are closely connected with each other as they all call for public attention and urge people to act immediately, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Tran Hong Ha said in his opening remarks.
He underscored the necessity to further strengthen forecast and early warning systems in the short and long run to protect people’s well-being and properties; promote effective management and protection, and sustainable use of groundwater and water resources for the lives of today’s and tomorrow’s generations; and raise awareness of energy efficiency for the sustainable future of the planet and humanity.
Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Tran Hong Ha delivers remarks at the event. (Photo: qdnd.vn)He asked authorities at all levels to reinvent their mindsets in policy-making, with the development of the green economy and the circular economy taken into account, and urged people throughout the country to act together for a sustainable future.
The event also honoured winners of a competition entitled “Hydro-meteorology in me” designed for secondary and high school students.
This year’s theme of World Water Day is “Groundwater, making the invisible visible,” aiming to bring attention to the invisible yet impactful resource – groundwater – and its significance to agriculture, industry, ecosystem and climate change adaption.
Themed “Early Warning and Early Action”, World Meteorological Day 2022 spotlights the vital importance of hydro-meteorological and climate information for disaster risk reduction.
The Earth Hour 2022’s theme is “Shape Our Future – It’s now or never.” It intends to raise public awareness of adapting to climate change and preventing and reserving global biodiversity loss.
In response to the Earth Hour 2022, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources is calling all people and organisations to switch off lights and non-essential electronic devices for an hour, from 8:30pm to 9:30pm, on March 26.
A host of activities will be held to educate people on a green and healthy lifestyle and the harmful effects of illegal hunting and consumption of wildlife animals while schools are asked to organise environmental awareness classes and relevant extracurricular activities./.