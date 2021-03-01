Nationwide economic census begins on March 1
Production inside a firm in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO) launched the 2021 Economic Census across the nation on March 1.
According to GSO Deputy Director General Nguyen Trung Tien, results of the census are part of the foundation for the compilation of targets on gross domestic product (GDP), gross regional domestic product (GRDP), and many other statistical indicators.
Objectives of the census are production and business enterprises and cooperatives; production and business establishments under administrative agencies and productive agencies; branches and representative offices of foreign enterprises and foreign non-governmental organisations; religious and belief establishments; and individual non-agricultural, fishery and forestry business and production establishments.
The census will collect information about production and business types; forms of operation, labour and labourers’ income, production and business outcomes and costs, information technology application, and access to loans and international economic integration.
The census aims to serve the assessment of the country’s socio-economic development, thus helping the Party and State with making development plans and policies.
The preliminary data will be released in December 2021, while the official results are expected to be announced in January 2022.
Results of the 2017 Economic Census showed that there were more than 5.86 million economic units in the country as of July 1, 2017, including over 517,900 enterprises, which employed 26.9 million employees and more than 14 million labourers respectively, up 13.7 percent and 18.6 percent as compared to 2012.
The census also revealed several shortcomings of the local enterprises, including employment downsizing and ineffective application of information technology at State-owned agencies./.