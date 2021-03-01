Business Over 18,000 new firms set up in first two months More than 18,000 new businesses were established in the first two months of 2021, a year-on-year decline of 4 percent, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Udmurtia keen on boosting bilateral trade with Vietnam First Deputy Prime Minister of the Udmurt Republic of the Russian Federation Konstantin Suntsov has expressed his belief that its bilateral relations and trade with Vietnam will be enhanced in the coming time.

Business Reference exchange rate up 15 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,145 VND per USD on March 1, up 15 VND from the last working day of the previous week (February 26).

Business Infographic Nine Vietnam banks named in Brand Finance Banking 500 Vietnam's banking sector sees greatest year-on-year brand value growth at 23%, according to Brand Finance Banking 500. Nine Vietnam banks in the list increase their global brand finance ranking.