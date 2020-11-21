Society 99 outstanding young teachers honoured As many as 99 young teachers across the country were honoured at a ceremony held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee in Hanoi on November 19.

Society Effective teaching methods inspire students’ creativity Changes to teaching methods in HCM City have achieved positive results in both teaching and learning and helped to develop students’ creativity.

Society Vietnam crowned at ASEAN Data Science Explorers 2020 Team Catfish from Vietnam won the first prize at the ASEAN Data Science Explorers (ASEAN DSE) 2020 competition, which was jointly hosted by the ASEAN Foundation and its partner SAP.

Society Special classes helping eliminate illiteracy A number of special classes have been held in mountainous villages in the northern province of Son La over recent years by border guard soldiers, aimed at eliminating illiteracy and broadening local people’s knowledge.