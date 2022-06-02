Natural disasters developing complicatedly, unpredictably this year: forecaster
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Natural disasters will develop complicatedly and unpredictably in 2022, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.
In May, Vietnam was affected by 49 heavy downpours, 15 thunderstorms, 13 river erosions and 17 earthquakes, while the figures in the first five months of 2022 were 70, 74, 24 and 107, respectively, said the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.
Last month, natural disasters left 35 people dead or missing, 15 others injured, 24 houses pulled down, 49,434 cattle and poultry dead, and 55,725 hectares of rice and vegetable submerged.
During January-May, 61 people died or went missing and 35 others were injured during disasters. Economic losses were estimated at 3.87 trillion VND (166.8 million USD).
According to the centre, heavy downpours will remain in the northern region in June and July as the rainy season will linger there.
Local authorities and people are advised to take measures to raise their preparedness against the risk of landslide and flash flood./.