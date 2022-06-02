Environment Week-long event raises awareness of sea-based economy, marine biodiversity A host of activities are scheduled during the Vietnam Sea and Island Week, starting on June 1, to raise awareness and sense of responsibility among sectors, enterprises and people of the effective management, exploitation and use of natural resources and protection of marine environment.

Environment Hanoi home to most “bile bears” in Vietnam: seminar By the end of April this year, 149 captive bears were found in 27 establishments in Hanoi, accounting for more than half of the total nationwide, heard a seminar on May 30.

Environment After record rainfall, Hanoi to face more downpours, hail Experiencing two hours of continuous heavy rain on May 29 afternoon with rainfall breaking a record in 1986, the capital city is expected to face more prolonged downpours, possibly hail, on May 30 and 31.

Environment Heavy rains forecast to continue in northern localities The northern midland and mountainous regions are forecast to witness moderate and heavy rain on May 30 – 31, with rainfalls of 50-100 mm, even over 120 mm, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.