The Reserve has been conserving unique and biologically-diverse natural habitats in the wetland ecosystem, which is located in the transitional zone between the west of the Hau River and Ca Mau Peninsula.

Within its core area, the landscapes remain undisturbed and are brimming with biodiversity, acting as a haven for a variety of wild birds, forest animals, and aquatic creatures.

The Lung Ngoc Hoang Nature Reserve is considered a valuable asset of Hau Giang province and the Mekong Delta in general.

The eco-tourism development project in the area aims to ensure the sustainable conservation of nature and the ecological environment, and contribute to local socio-economic development./.

