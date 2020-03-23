Environment Thua Thien-Hue to build bird sanctuary in O Lau estuary area The central province of Thua Thien-Hue's plan to build a bird sanctuary in O Lau estuary area has been met with a groundswell of local support.

Environment Dong Nai wary of water shortage amid salt intrusion The People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai has called on relevant agencies and the public to take proactive measures to ward off a freshwater shortage as drought and saltwater intrusion in rivers cause an increasing shortage.

Environment Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water The central city has begun construction of a steel dam – the second of its kind – on the lower Cam Le River to reduce salinity and deal with serious water shortages in the dry season this year.

Environment Mekong Delta province faces severe drought Tien Giang is one of the five Mekong Delta provinces including Ben Tre, Kien Giang, Ca Mau and Vinh Long to declare emergency due to severe drought and saltwater intrusion.