Society Vietnam attends 5th Russian Energy Week Int’l Forum Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien is in Moscow to attend the Russian Energy Week (REW 2022) International Forum, which was opened at Manege Central Exhibition Hall on October 12.

Society Citizens rescued from forced labour in Cambodia return home Border guards at the Moc Bai international border gate, the southwestern province of Tay Ninh, on October 11 received 78 Vietnamese citizens from Cambodia.

Society Embassy warns about “easy work, high salary’ scam in African countries The Vietnamese Embassy in Angola on October 10 warned Vietnamese citizens to avoid “easy work, high salary” scam in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia, and the Republic of Congo.