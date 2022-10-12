Naval ship safely tugs fishing vessel in distress to mainland
Naval Region 3 hands over the fishermen to Da Nang authorities on October 12. (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – Ship 302 of Naval Region 3 tugged a fishing vessel in distress of Quang Binh province to the mainland and handed over it authorities of Da Nang city on October 12.
After the fishing vessel had arrived in the mainland, Deputy Commander Col. Nguyen Quoc Quang and Deputy Chief of the Staff of Naval Region 3 Col. Ho Sy Dung visited and offered encouragement to fishermen.
They affirmed that the naval force in particular and law enforcement forces at sea in general always stand side by side with fishermen during fishing trips.
The fishermen were transferred to the border guard force of Da Nang and now in stable health condition.
Vessel QB-98065TS with seven fishermen on board departed the Gianh fishery port of Quang Binh province on October 5. It encountered an engine breakdown on October 10 afternoon and went adrift at some 45 nautical miles to the northeast of Con Co Island.
Receiving the distress signal, the Naval Region 3 Command deployed Ship 302, which was operating near the boat’s location at that time, to give help. It accessed the fishing vessel at about 7am on October 11./.