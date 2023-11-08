The orange orchard of Hà Văn Chiến’s family boasts more than 300 trees, which are about to ripen. Oranges dangle gracefully amid lush green leaves. These navel oranges, originating from Australia, are renowned for their high quality and popularity.

With close to one hectare of land, Đỗ Hồng Thái’s family joined the Moc Chau Clean Farm Produce Cooperative five years ago. The cooperative provided support in grafting over 400 navel orange trees. Each fruit is labelled with traceability stamps, and major supermarkets have placed orders.

The Australian navel orange variety, known for its exceptional quality compared to local varieties, has been widely developed in Moc Chau. During the harvest season, orange tree orchards become popular attractions, drawing a large number of visitors.

Exploiting the favourable local climate and fertile land, farmers in Moc Chau have made significant investments in their high-value orchards. The cultivation of oranges has contributed to a higher standard of living in the local community./.

VNA