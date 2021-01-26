Society Embassy assists Vietnamese in Thailand in fighting COVID-19 The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on January 25 presented 18,000 face masks to Vietnamese living, working, or studying in the country.

Society Khmer language course opens for overseas Vietnamese in Cambodian province A Khmer language course for Cambodians of the Vietnamese origin opened in the Cambodian province of Preah Sihanouk on January 25.

Society Hanoi to open four new suburban bus routes from February The Hanoi Transportation Corporation (Transerco) will open four new bus routes connecting outlying areas in the city from next month in accordance with the Hanoi Department of Transport’s plan on opening 30 new routes in total in 2021.