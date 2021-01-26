Navigos Group: Huge recruitment demand in IT in Vietnam
In the fourth quarter of 2020, Navigos Search – a middle and senior recruitment service of Navigos Group - observed a quick recovery of recruitment in the information technology (IT) industry after the COVID-19 in Vietnam.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, Navigos Search observed a quick recovery of recruitment in the information technology (IT) industry after the COVID-19 in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - In the fourth quarter of 2020, Navigos Search – a middle and senior recruitment service of Navigos Group - observed a quick recovery of recruitment in the information technology (IT) industry after the COVID-19 in Vietnam.
Navigos Group is a leading recruitment group in Vietnam which is currently owning an online recruitment website, VietnamWorks, and the middle and senior recruitment service. The company has published a report on middle and senior recruitment demands in Vietnam market based on their clients’ recruitment demands in Quarter 4 in 2020 and outlook in 2021.
Enterprises continue to recruit but focus on high-quality personnel with the most up-to-date technologies to increase their products and services' competitiveness. ‘New entrants’ are quickly building their recruitment brands and having good salary and bonus policies to attract qualified personnel, according to the report.
Although the COVID-19 epidemic delayed the IT industry in recruitment, companies in this industry are studying and making plans to recruit 1,000 IT engineers in 2021.
Navigos Search said banks are planning to recruit a large number of employees for Credit sales (customer relations). In addition, the recruitment for the technology and data sectors will be boosted due to the strong demand for digital transformation at commercial banks.
Besides, Japanese manufacturing enterprises in the electronic and automotive spare parts plan to expand in 2021. In addition, many manufacturing enterprises from Europe, America, China, and Japan are exploring the market to invest in factory construction and develop production and business activities in Vietnam, the southern market in particular.
Due to the land shortage in Ho Chi Minh City, it is expected that they will grow in new industrial zones in Binh Duong, Long An and Dong Nai provinces, and Can Tho city./.