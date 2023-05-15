Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Nantes city of France interested in boosting ties with Vietnamese localities Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang has paid a working visit to Nantes, a western city of the European country, as part of efforts to promote cooperation with French localities.

Politics Cuban Women's Union delegation busy in Hai Phong A delegation of the Cuban Women's Union (CWU) on May 13 offered incense at statue of female General Le Chan, who helped the Trung sisters to fight foreign invaders during 40-42 AD and reclaimed the ancient An Bien village, now Hai Phong city, as part of their visit to the northern port city.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh meets voters in Can Tho city Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other National Assembly (NA) deputies of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a meeting with voters in Binh Thuy district on May 14, ahead of the 15th parliament’s fifth session.