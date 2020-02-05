World Cambodia’s Battambang province strives to lure more tourists Battambang province, the most well-known agriculture land of Cambodia, is attracting tourists at home and abroad with its ancient temples, French-style houses and farming ecosystem.

World Thailand’s central bank cuts key interest rate to record low The Bank of Thailand (BoT) slashed its basic interest rate to a record low of 1 percent in an effort to shore up the economy which is hit by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) epidemic and the months-long delay in the fiscal 2020 budget bill.

World Indonesia tourism projects losses of 4 bil. USD to nCoV Indonesian Minister of Tourism Wishnutama Kusubandio on February 5 said the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel corona virus may cause losses of up to 54.8 trillion Rupiah, or 4 billion USD.

World Cambodia, RoK agree to expand bilateral relations Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on February 4 met with host President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in in Seoul to discuss plans for strengthening the bilateral relations.