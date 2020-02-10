Destinations Kien Giang greets nearly 820,000 tourists in January The southern province of Kien Giang welcomed almost 820,000 tourists in the first month of 2020, a year-on-year surge of 57 percent.

Travel Kien Giang greets nearly 820,000 tourists in January The southern province of Kien Giang welcomed almost 820,000 tourists in the first month of 2020, a year-on-year surge of 57 percent, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.

Travel Hanoi’s relics, tourist sites re-opened after sterilisation Relic sites and tourist destinations in Hanoi were re-opened to visitors on February 6 after a one-day closure for antiseptic spraying and other preventive measures against the threat of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Travel Tourism sector seeks ways to recover after coronavirus outbreak Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Quang Tung chaired a conference in Hanoi on February 6 to discuss measures to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease on the tourism sector.