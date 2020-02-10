nCoV forces National Tourism Year 2020 launch postponement
The launch of the National Tourism Year 2020, slated for February 22 in the northern province of Ninh Binh, will be postponed to an appropriate time due to concerns about the complicated development of the acute respiratory disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).
A pagoda in Ninh Binh (Photo: VNA)
Ninh Binh (VNA) – The launch of the National Tourism Year 2020, slated for February 22 in the northern province of Ninh Binh, will be postponed to an appropriate time due to concerns about the complicated development of the acute respiratory disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).
According to the provincial Department of Tourism, the decision is made in accordance with the directives of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on strengthening measures against the nCoV-caused epidemic.
According to the organising board, the year will include 27 activities such as Bai Dinh pagoda festival that will open on January 30, Hoa Lu festival from April 1-3, and Trang An festival from April 10 to late May.
The culture ministry will also organise 11 activities while 24 cities and provinces hold 79 events in response to the year.
The event is expected to help Ninh Binh promote its destinations and potential for tourism development to domestic and international visitors, thus attracting more holiday-makers and investment inflows to the field./.
According to the provincial Department of Tourism, the decision is made in accordance with the directives of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on strengthening measures against the nCoV-caused epidemic.
According to the organising board, the year will include 27 activities such as Bai Dinh pagoda festival that will open on January 30, Hoa Lu festival from April 1-3, and Trang An festival from April 10 to late May.
The culture ministry will also organise 11 activities while 24 cities and provinces hold 79 events in response to the year.
The event is expected to help Ninh Binh promote its destinations and potential for tourism development to domestic and international visitors, thus attracting more holiday-makers and investment inflows to the field./.