Business Shopee is top-ranked e-commerce platform in Buzz Rankings Shopee, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, has come out on top as the most positively discussed e-commerce platform in Vietnam.

Business Customs clearance resumed at Lao Cai border gate Competent forces of Vietnam and China on February 8 resumed customs clearance for exports and imports at Kim Thanh International Border Gate No. 2 in the northern province of Lao Cai.

Business New applications enter ride-hailing market The Vietnamese ride-hailing market has witnessed the entry of two new apps, Unicar and ZuumViet.

Business Hau Giang focuses on sustainable agriculture development The Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang will develop its agriculture towards improving added value and sustainable development, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.