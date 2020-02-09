nCoV patients will receive free treatment: Health Ministry
People who caught novel coronavirus (nCoV) would be offered free tests, treatment and medicine, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
A patient is isolated at a hospital in Vinh Phuc province (Photo: VNA)
The ministry is working with the Vietnam Social Security to complete medical expenses plans for nCoV patients, said Nguyen Nam Lien, Director of the MoH's Planning and Finance Department.
Those who were suspected of carrying the virus and needed quarantine would have to pay their medical fees as per health insurance regulations if their test results were negative, said Lien.
The health insurance fund would pay for check-ups and tests for those who displayed symptoms such as high fever, coughing and shortness of breath, said Le Van Phuc, Director of the Health Insurance Policy Department under the Vietnam Social Security.
All tests and treatment for nCoV-positive patients would be covered by the state budget, said Phuc.
Previously, the Vietnam Social Security had sent official letters to provincial health insurance agencies regarding medical treatment payments for nCoV-positive patients.
In the letter, provincial social security agencies were asked to cooperate with local hospitals and clinics to offer quick diagnosis and treatment to insurance cardholders when they were suspected of being infected with the virus./.