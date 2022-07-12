Nearly 100 top scientists join "Meet Vietnam" programme
Close to 100 scientists from 18 countries, including Professor Duncan Haldane – the 2016 Nobel Prize laureate in physics – and Professor Dam Thanh Son – the 2018 Dirac Medal winner – are joining the 18th "Meet Vietnam" programme in the central province of Binh Dinh.
The event was kicked off on July 11 with a conference on topological quantum electrons interacting in-person.
The programme, which was scheduled to last for a week, will also feature a series of scientific seminars and talk-shows.
Meet Vietnam, held by an association of the same name, is a chance for Vietnamese students and young scientists to meet each other and listen to experience shared by leading scientists worldwide./.