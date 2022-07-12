Sci-Tech IT, telecoms development trends identified Cloud computing services, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G technology, fixed broadband internet, and blockchain technology are expected to lead the information technology and telecommunications sector in the time ahead, according to a recent survey.

Sci-Tech Ministry works to create modern national digital infrastructure The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) will exert efforts to create a modern and safe national digital infrastructure, and a new space for digital economic growth, and developing e-government towards the building of a digital government.

Sci-Tech Mindset in scientific-technological management should be changed: Minister Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat and representatives from some UNESCO member countries exchanged views on the role of basic sciences in policy-making at a high-level seminar in Paris on July 8.

Sci-Tech PetroVietnam targets digital transformation completion by 2030 The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has been developing and perfecting appropriate and effective solutions, and coordinating with socio-political organisations in promoting digital transformation in all its subsidiaries.