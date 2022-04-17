

A sixth grade girl receives COVID-19 vaccine at Le Ngoc Han Middle School in Hanoi's Hai Ba Trung District on April 17 morning. (Photo: VNA)

- Nearly 1,000 sixth grade students aged 11 years old to 11 years and 10 months old in Hanoi’s districts of Ha Dong, Phu Xuyen and Soc Son were vaccinated against the COVID-19 on April 16.They were the first in the capital to receive the inoculation as the city has kicked off the vaccine rollout for children aged 5 to under 12. The campaign began in other districts the following day.The second dose will be provided 28 days after the first dose.Priority is being given to those with congenital and underlying diseases, malnutrition, obesity and others, according to Director of the municipal Department of Health Tran Thi Nhi Ha.It is estimated that Hanoi has more than 1 million children in the targeted age group./.