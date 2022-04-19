Nearly 1,000 Hanoi sixth graders vaccinated against COVID-19
Nearly 1,000 sixth grade students aged 11 years old to 11 years and 10 months old in Hanoi’s districts of Ha Dong, Phu Xuyen and Soc Son were vaccinated against the COVID-19 on April 16.
Hanoi had received around 73,000 Moderna Covid-19 vaccine doses from the Ministry of Health. (Photo: VNA)
Vaccination will be prioritized from the eldest in the age group to the lowest. (Photo: VNA)
The second dose will be provided 28 days after the first dose. (Photo: VNA)
Priority is being given to those with congenital and underlying diseases, malnutrition, obesity and others. (Photo: VNA)
The health ministry currently aims to vaccinate 8.2 million young children nationwide by the second quarter. (Photo: VNA)
It is estimated that Hanoi has more than 1 million children in the targeted age group. (Photo: VNA)