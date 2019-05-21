The Vietnam Jungle Marathon 2019 will take place at Pu Luong Nature Reserve on May 25.

(Photo: vietnamtrailseries.com)

Nearly 1,000 athletes from 47 countries and territories will take part in the Vietnam Jungle Marathon 2019 on May 25 in the central province of Thanh Hoa’s Pu Luong Nature Reserve, which is home to an ancient jungle, soaring limestone peaks, vibrant rice paddy fields, and small ethnic minority villages.This is the third race in the Vietnam Trail Series held by Topas Travel, aiming to encourage local sporting spirit and promote tourism. Topas also organises the Vietnam Mountain Marathon, one of the biggest ultra-running events in Asia.Participants will race in five routes: the new race (10 km), jungle race (25 km), full marathon (42 km), and ultramarathon (55 km and 70 km).Miss Vietnam 1994 Nguyen Thu Thuy will join the 25-km route. Meanwhile Nguyen Tien Hung, crowned champion of the Vietnam Mountain Marathon 2018, will compete in the 70-km trail with prominent names such as Hisashi Kitamura and Tomohiro Mizukoshi from Japan, Ander Iza Rekakoetxea from Spain, Julien Petit from France, and David Longo from Australia.Unlike Sa Pa town in Lao Cai province and Moc Chau district in Son La province, Pu Luong has seen few domestic and foreign tourists. The organising board has been working with residents of the finishing location, Ban Hang village, since 2017, and helped 30 households offer homestay services for visitors during the race.Starting its business in Vietnam in the 1990s, Topas Travel has provided adventure tourism products and comfortable accommodation. Its Topas Ecolodge was put on the National Geographic’s list of most unique lodges in the world. –VNA