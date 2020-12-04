Health Vietnam bolsters health partnerships to tackle COVID-19 Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long and World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Vietnam Kidong Park on December 3 co-chaired a health partnership meeting in Hanoi titled “Health Partnerships and Cooperation in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic”.

Health Three imported cases of COVID-19 recorded on December 3 Three cases of COVID-19, all imported cases, were recorded on December 3 to 6pm, raising the national count to 1361, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Violations of COVID-19 prevention and control regulations to be handled strictly Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has assigned the Ministry of Transport and the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises to consider the responsibility of Vietnam Airlines and its flight attendant for violations of COVID-19 prevention and control regulations, heard a Cabinet regular press conference on December 2.