Nearly 10,000 units of blood donated in Samsung drive
Choi Joo Ho, General Director of Samsung Vietnam, donates blood at the 'Blood for Vietnamese 2020' programme (Photo courtesy of Samsung Vietnam)
Bac Ninh (VNS/VNA) - Nearly 10,000 units of blood are expected to be donated through the 'Blood for Vietnamese 2020' programme, according to officials at the closing ceremony of the programme on December 3 in the northern province of Bac Ninh.
This is the 11th consecutive year the programme has been run by Samsung to contribute to resolving the blood shortage in Vietnam. The programme was held by Samsung Vietnam, the National Institute of Hematology - Blood Transfusion and the Steering Board for Voluntary Blood Donation Mobilisation of Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen provinces. Samsung Vietnam has donated more than 87,000 blood units so far.
Samsung Vietnam has strictly followed pandemic prevention solutions such as ensuring distance, dividing into different hours for the donation, measuring temperature for all participants and requiring health declarations to prevent COVID-19 infection.
Choi Joo Ho, General Director of Samsung Vietnam, said: “Thanks to the Government’s timely instruction in COVID-19 prevention, Samsung Vietnam has been able to continue to maintain production and business while implementing social responsibility activities safely. We would strive to encourage all staff to donate blood, thus sharing difficulties with patents, especially in the context of the pandemic and natural disasters.”
Bach Quoc Khanh, Director of the National Institute of Hematology - Blood Transfusion, said: “Over the past decade, Samsung Vietnam has continuously been the highest largest number of blood units donation annually in the country, making an important contribution to the health sector in ensuring blood for emergency and treatment."
The blood donation programme was implemented at all plants of Samsung Vietnam./.