Nearly 11 million USD for conservation of Hoi An ancient town
Authorities of the central province of Quang Nam recently approved to earmark near 11 million USD for a Hoi An ancient town conservation project in the 2020-2025, with orientation to 2030.
Hoi An has been known internationally with various names like Lam Ap, Faifo and Hoai Pho. Through centuries, yet customs and practices, rites, cultural and belief activities as well as traditional foods of Hoi An are still kept and preserved along with generations of ancient street dwellers.
The cultural and economic exchanges that ran from the 16th to the 19th centuries have left in Hoi An ancient town most of the forms of Vietnam’s ancient architectures./.