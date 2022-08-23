Business Da Nang hosts 42nd ASEAN Railway CEOs' Conference The 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Railways Chief Executive Officers (CEOs)’ Conference opened in the central city of Da Nang on August 23.

Business 1,500-year-old Cham ruins discovered in Binh Dinh Artefacts unearthed at the Chau Thanh Tower ruins in Binh Dinh have helped archaeologists place the oldest date of these structures to between the 4th and 6th centuries.

Business Agricultural sector seeking ways to boost exports Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) Le Minh Hoan has suggested building an export market development strategy, where functions and tasks of management agencies are integrated.

Business Phu Tho works to lure US investors A conference promoting investment in Phu Tho province in northern Vietnam took place in Washington DC on August 22.