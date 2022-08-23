Nearly 120 Korean firms to join Vietnam-RoK B2B matching event
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Close to 120 innovative enterprises from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are set to join Vietnamese startups, businesses and universities at the upcoming Vietnam-RoK B2B (business to business) matching event Mega Us Expo.
According to the organiser, the expo will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 21 and 22. It is co-organised by the Jeonbuk Centre for Creative Economy and Innovation (JBCCEI), Saigon Innovation Hub (SIHUB), JYGlobal Co. Ltd and the trade promotion centre Koretoviet.
Participating RoK firms will bring to the show more than 650 products in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, IT, household appliances, and food, among others.
On display are software for smart and flexible business management, a test kit for quick and accurate identification of GM crops in the outdoor environment, beverage made from high-sugar cabbages, and the facial recognition technology in marketing.
At a press conference held on August 23 to annouce the event (Photo: VNA)Shim Jae-yoon, RoK Consul General in the southern metropolis, said Mega Us Expo offers participants many opportunities for mutual exchange, trust building, and growth.
Since the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 1992, the countries multiplied their trade by 160 times to 80.7 billion USD last year. They target the figure to hit 100 billion USD in 2023 and 150 billion USD in 2030./.