Culture - Sports International Food Festival makes a splash in Hanoi The International Food Festival took place in Hanoi on December 8, featuring nearly 130 pavilions run by members of the ASEAN Community, international agencies, cultural centres and foreign relations departments of Vietnamese localities and businesses.

Culture - Sports Asia Food and Beverage Summit to promote Vietnamese cuisine The Asia Food and Beverage Summit and related activities will be held on March 5, 2020 to welcome Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship, according to the Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association (VCCA) and the Restaurant Association of Vietnam (RAV).

Culture - Sports Nguyen Tran Khanh Van crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Nguyen Tran Khanh Van was crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 on the final night of the pageant which concluded in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province on December 7.