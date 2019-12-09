Nearly 13,000 runners compete in HCM City International Marathon
HCM City (VNA) – The Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon 2019 took place on December 8, drawing the participation of nearly 13,000 runners from 66 countries and territories worldwide.
The event was organised by the municipal Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Sports and the HCM City Athletics Federation.
Participants ran through six central business districts, starting from Thao Cam Vien (Zoological and Botanical Garden) in District 1 and finishing at Empire City in District 2. They competed across a full marathon (42.2km), a half-marathon (21.1km), 10km, and 5km.
The organisers donated 10,000 VND (0.43 USD) for every kilometer run at the event to the HCM City Fund for the Poor and Promotion Fund for Young Talents of HCM City.
The first Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon was held in 2017. It lured over 4,000 domestic and foreign runners and contributed 450 million VND to the fund.
Over 8,000 people took part in the 2018 event, and contributed 1.2 billion VND to the fund./.