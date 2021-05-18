Nearly 130.16 million USD allocated for COVID-19 fight
Health workers spray disinfectant in an ambulance (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 3 trillion VND (130.16 million USD) sourced from the State budget has been disbursed for COVID-19 control and prevention since the start of the year.
Of the figure, 1.74 trillion VND was allocated to the Ministry of Health to buy vaccines, medical materials and equipment, chemicals and biological products serving the fight against the pandemic.
According to the Ministry of Finance, budget spending tasks in the first four months of the year were carried out as planned and met schedule of the recipients, fulfilling requirements for socio-economic development, national defence and security, State management and due debt payments, along with social welfare.
Of the total 463.7 trillion VND disbursed in the period, 86 trillion VND was for development investment, 38.8 trillion VND for debt payments, and 338.1 trillion for regular expenditures, which is equivalent to 32.6 percent of the estimate./.