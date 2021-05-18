Society EVN donates 1.5 billion VND for localities to fight COVID-19 The Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has decided to donate 1.5 billion VND (64,944 USD) in support of COVID-19 prevention and control in Bac Ninh, Bac Giang and Da Nang, which have borne the brunt of the latest wave of the pandemic since late April.

Society Over 900 million SMSs sent to raise public awareness of elections Telecom providers in Vietnam have sent over 900 million SMSs to mobile phone subscribers nationwide to call on citizens to wisely select deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure in the elections on May 23.

Society VFF leader extends congratulations to Buddhist followers on Buddha’s birthday President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien on May 17 sent a letter of congratulations to Buddhist community in and outside the country on the occasion of the Buddha’s 2565th birthday.