Business Vietnam – Japan trade up 8.6 percent in two months The General Department of Vietnam Customs has reported that the Vietnam – Japan trade reached 6.2 billion USD in the first two months of this year, an 8.6-percent increase from a year earlier.

Business Firms warned of transactions with partners in US market Some Vietnamese enterprises have recently reported losses incurred from business contracts with partners in the US market, according to the Vietnam Trade Promotion Centre in New York.

Business Infographic Vietnam attracts 8.55 billion USD of FDI in Q1 Foreign investors’ capital into Vietnam has totaled 8.55 billion USD so far this year, 21% less than the same period last year, according to the Department of Foreign Investment of the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Reference exchange rate continues going down The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,235 VND per USD on March 26, down10 VND from the previous day.