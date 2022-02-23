Society Frost covers northern region after cold snap Some provinces up north are covered in frost again after a cold snap occurred over the weekend. While the white sceneries excite tourists, local residents and authorities have thoughts of measures to protect cattle and travelers against the cold.

Society Son La's integrated education management system meets int'l standards The Integrated Management System (IMS) of the Department of Education and Training of Son La province has been certified to meet international standards by FrenchCert UK Ltd.

Society Government urges issuance of cards for vehicles to use e-toll collection service Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a document requesting ministries, sectors and localities to urgently issue identification cards for vehicles to use non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC) service.