Business Vinh Long needs to fully tap potential to become modern, ecological province: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long to fully tap its potential and advantages to become a modern and ecological province, with a development level higher than the national average.

Business Breakthrough policies look towards green economy Extended producer responsibility (EPR) holds producers and importers responsible for the entire lifecycle of their products, including their disposal and recycling.

Business Can Tho, Italy seek collaboration in climate-resilient agriculture Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Nguyen Thuc Hien held a working session with Italian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Enrico Padula on March 22 to discuss all-around cooperation opportunities, with a focus on climate-resilient agriculture.