Illustrative image (Source: vietnammotorshow.vn)

– The 19th Vietnam International Autotech & Accessories Show will take place from May 18-21 in Ho Chi Minh City, expecting 300 booths organised by nearly 200 businesses.With the reopening of countries in the world following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Autotech & Accessories 2023 will see the participation of many enterprises from various countries, including China, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Taiwan (China), and Japan.The event will introduce breakthrough innovations in batteries, energy, electrification of the auto-motorcycle industry, along with spare parts, maintenance products, and technologies for vehicles.Autotech & Accessories 2023 is an opportunity for businesses to promote their products, and explore market needs. This helps the auto industry with designing suitable production and business strategies. It also aims to offer a chance for domestic and foreign businesses to meet and seek partnership to optimise their recovery and development capacity.Within the framework of the event, a number of trade exchanges, specialised seminars, car care and other activities will be held for those who are interested in automobile, motorcycle, electric vehicle and supporting industries./.