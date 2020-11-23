Nearly 200 companies to join international agriculture fair in December
Nearly 200 businesses will promote their products in booths at the upcoming 2020 Vietnam International Agriculture Fair (AgroViet 2020), heard a press conference in Hanoi on November 23.
At the press conference (Photo: VNA)
The 20th edition of the annual fair honours the achievements of the agricultural sector in global integration and the two decades of the fair being held, Director of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture (Agritrade) Dao Van Ho said.
It aims to boost the consumption of agro-forestry-fishery products, help companies access hi-tech agricultural development, bolster trade and expand cooperation, and improve products in keeping with consumer demand.
An event to introduce varieties of oranges and products meeting the criteria of the “One Commune, One Product” programme in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang will be also be held within the framework of this fair, according to the press conference.
AgroViet 2020 is to take place from December 3 to 6 on Hoang Quoc Viet Street in Cau Giay district.
Last year’s holding also drew about 200 domestic and international businesses./.