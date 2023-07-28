Hundreds of archaeological relics, mainly stone, bone, and pottery, allegedly dating back about 8000 - 10,000 years ago have been found at caves in the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 200 archaeological relics, mainly stone, bone, and pottery, allegedly dating back about 8000 - 10,000 years ago have been found at caves of Nam Lu, Tham Pan, and Tham Un 2 in the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan during excavations conducted by an archaeological team from the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) and the Bac Kan provincial museum.



According to Associate Professor, Dr. Trinh Nang Chung from VASS, traces of prehistoric people are found across the caves' areas. Archaeological relics are mixed with mollusk shells and animal teeth and bones. Pottery was found in the upper layer. In the hole they dug, archaeologists also discovered traces of two ancient kitchens, but no traces of burial.



The team discovered an oval flat piece of rock drilled at the small end of the piece and believed that this may be jewelry quite rare in prehistoric relics in Vietnam. The presence of many stones, raw pebbles, stones with burrs, and scraps, proves that the tool processing was carried out on-site.

Associate Professor, Dr. Trinh Nang Chung said the researchers initially assumed that Tham Un 2 cave is a residence of many generations of prehistoric people. The early inhabitants belonged to the Early Neolithic period, dating from 8,000 to 10,000 years ago.

It is believed that for several decades, the site was uninhabited. Besides, about 3,000 to 2,500 years ago, inhabitants of the Metal Age came to live here for a short time, leaving their traces through ceramic relics.

Tham Un 2 relic contains high values in terms of history, culture, and science, Chung said.



Relevant agencies are planning to continue excavating Nam Lu cave and Tham Pan cave soon.