Among the animals and birds are pugmy slow loris, common hill myna, red-breasted parakeet, Asian palm civet, masked palm civet, spalacids, turtle and snake.



Most of them are in the lists of endangered species that are prohibited from exploitation and use for commercial purposes.



Before they were released to the wild, the animals were taken care of by the Hanoi Wildlife Rescue Centre.



This is the second time the centre has chosen Phong Nha – Ke Bang as the destination to release wild animals. The move also helps ensure biodiversity at the park./.

VNA