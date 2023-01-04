Students read employment information at the job fair held in Hanoi on January 4. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the city’s Association of Small and Medium Enterprises on January 4 opened a job fair with the participation of 40 companies that offer nearly 2,000 part-time job positions during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Director of the department Bach Lien Huong said that the job fair, the first one in Hanoi in 2023, aims to diversify activities of the city’s Job Transaction Floor, improve the efficiency of the labour supply and demand connection, and provide information about part-time jobs for workers and students in the city.

It is also a good opportunity for the young workforce to approach the labour market and sharpen their skills to adapt to changes in the labour market upon graduation.

Of the employers attending the job fair, 28, or 70%, are operating in the trade and service industries. Up to 42.3% of the jobs are offered to manual labourers, 17.2% to those with vocational training certificates and 40.5% to university/college graduates.



In 2022, thanks to the implementation of labour market development solutions, more than 200,000 people in the city got jobs, up 24% from the previous year./.