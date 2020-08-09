Business HCM City supports tourism businesses in face of COVID-19 Authorities of the southern metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City are continuously taking preventive measures to ensure safety for tourists while supporting travel businesses to overcome difficulties and devising policies to promote tourism for the post-pandemic period.

Business State Bank of Vietnam cuts some interest rates The State Bank of Vietnam on August 6 announced its decision on cutting some policy rates with immediate effect, the second time this year following the adjustment on March 16.

Business Vietnamese peppercorn containers stuck in Nepal eligible to return home The customs of Nepal has issued a "No Objection Certificate" (NOC) allowing Vietnamese exporters' peppercorn containers that have been stuck in the country for several months to return home, according to the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Dozens of tonnes of Vietnamese longan enter Australia over past few weeks Dozens of tonnes of Vietnamese longans have been exported to Australia and distributed in the states of South Australia and Western Australia over the past few weeks.